Officer-Involved Shooting in Logan Heights Area

San Diego police confirmed reports of an officer-involved shooting in the Logan Heights area Monday afternoon.
One suspect was shot during a foot pursuit with San Diego police. The suspect was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The foot pursuit began in Mountain View near 900 S 35th Street at around 3:20 p.m., police said.
SDPD said shots were fired near the 3300 block on National Avenue in Logan Heights just north of Interstate 5 and west of Interstate 15.
Police asked people to avoid the area as they investigate. National Avenue was closed in both directions while they continue the investigation. Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes.
No other information was available.
