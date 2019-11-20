A rescue team had pulled two people from a car that became trapped on a flooded South Bay street Wednesday morning amid San Diego's first strong storm of the fall season.

Water was rising around the Dodge Charger's tires as San Diego Fire-Rescue river rescue crews made their way to the flooded roadway at La Media and Airway roads just after 8:15 a.m.

Within a half hour, firefighters had freed the two people inside, the SDFD said.

The driver, who identified himself as Wjciech from Poland, said he and his friend were on their way to their job when the car's engine went out and they became stuck on the flooded road.

"The road wasn’t closed, though," Wjciech said. "The road was closed after we got stuck so there was no sign that we could not enter. We didn’t know how deep the water was."

The Charger was a rental car and was left partially submerged in water on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service warns drivers to always turn around if they encounter a flooded roadway. The agency says more deaths occu due to flooding than any other storm hazard.

Firefighters were prepared for rescues this week due to the storm system that moved into San Diego County on Tuesday. It was expected to bring the most significant rainfall to the region since fall began on Sept. 23.

Within 24 hours, the storm system had dumped nearly two-and-a-half inches on parts of the region and the heaviest downpours were still ahead, according to meteorologists.

A flash flood watch was in effect for inland areas, mountains and deserts until Wednesday night.

The first day of heavy rainfall flooded several roadways in San Diego County like Quarry Road between State Route 125 and Lakeview Road in Spring Valley and Country Club Drive in San Marcos. Flooding also closed down the intersection of Discovery Street and Via Vera Cruz in San Marcos.

The storm system was not expected to make its way out of San Diego County until Thursday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.