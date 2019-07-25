SDSO Warns of Mystery Street Drug Believed to be Deadly

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued a warning Thursday to avoid a mystery street drug believed to be the cause of multiple deaths over the last 36 hours.

Deputies say the pill is being advertised as having a "painkiller high," but they're not sure what's in it and think it could be a counterfeit.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Anyone struggling with a drug or alcohol addiction can call the County Crisis Hotline at (888) 724-7240.

The SDSO allows people to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs at drop-off sites throughout the county. More information can be found here.

No other information was available.

