SDSO Warns of Mystery Street Drug Believed to be Deadly - NBC 7 San Diego
SDSO Warns of Mystery Street Drug Believed to be Deadly

By Rafael Avitbile

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    SDSO

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued a warning Thursday to avoid a mystery street drug believed to be the cause of multiple deaths over the last 36 hours.

    Deputies say the pill is being advertised as having a "painkiller high," but they're not sure what's in it and think it could be a counterfeit.

    Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

    Anyone struggling with a drug or alcohol addiction can call the County Crisis Hotline at (888) 724-7240.

    The SDSO allows people to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs at drop-off sites throughout the county. More information can be found here.

    No other information was available.

