SDG&E Cuts Power to Descanso Due to Winds, Fire Danger

High winds and low humidity have prompted San Diego Gas and Electric to cut service to the community of Descanso out of precaution, the utility said Tuesday.

Santa Ana conditions and extremely dry vegetation are creating dangerous fire conditions the county has not seen since the Firestorm of 2007, according to a meteorologist for the U.S. Forest Service.

SDG&E de-energized Circuit 79 just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, affecting close to 90 customers. Once it is determined safe to re-energize, the utility will turn the power back on.

In anticipation of a week of increased fire danger, SDG&E has staged crews in the areas where winds were expected to be the strongest this week.

"Because power outages are more likely during windy conditions, we are encouraging customers to be prepared with flashlights, extra batteries, a battery-operated radio, and a phone that does not require electricity,"SDG&E Communications Manager Allison Torres said.

Stay up to date on the weather warnings and changes in the forecast through the free NBC 7 mobile app.