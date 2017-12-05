Santa Anas, Increased Fire Risk Has Southern California on Edge

Hundreds of homes were threatened Tuesday in Southern California as wildfires burned out of control north of Los Angeles. The arrival of Santa Ana conditions paired with extremely dry vegetation has residents on edge.

Southern California was under a high wind and fire weather warning according to the National Weather Service.



The vulnerable conditions can be seen in the Thomas Fire burning in Ventura County.

Firefighters on the ground and in the air are battling a fast-moving brush fire raging across nearly 50 square miles north of Los Angeles, destroying 150 structures and forcing 27,000 people to flee their homes



Meteorologist Jim Cantore broke down the explosive spread of the fire this way.

"Based on perimeter and initiation: 3,729 acres/hr, 62 acres/minute, 1 acre/second, Roughly a football field a second," he posted on Twitter.

Also in LA County, a 1,000-acre brush fire trapped several people in Sylmar and forced mandatory evacuations as it burned near Kagel Canyon in the Angeles National Forest.

While it's common for the county to see Santa Ana winds in December, the dry vegetation and the duration of wind are not common, according to the NWS.

A check of the U.S. Forest Service's Santa Ana Wildfire Threat Index suggests it's going to be a very busy week for firefighters.

Extreme risk of wildfire is expected for LA-Ventura, Orange-Inland Empire, and San Diego zones by Thursday. That designation means upon ignition, fires will have extreme growth, will burn very intensely, and will be uncontrollable.

Friday could be another active day for San Diego County with the risk expected to be high. The region is under moderate risk on Wednesday and Saturday, according to the USFS.

Winds in San Diego County could gust up to 48 mph east of Ramona and Alpine, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh.

Humidity levels could drop as low as 10 percent by midweek.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department has tripled their engines to 15 Tuesday. Additional dispatchers are being brought in and the department has two helicopters on call throughout the week.

Cal Fire officials say all employees are either on duty or on call.

