BREAKING: 
Gas Leak Evacuations Lifted, SR-163 Open
SDFD Fire Chief Leaving Department to Take Same Roll with Orange County Fire Authority

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 11:46 PM PST on Mar 7, 2018 | Updated at 11:47 PM PST on Mar 7, 2018

    SDFD Chief Brian Fennessy to Step Down

    SDFD Fire Chief told NBC 7 that he has taken a job as the chief of the Orange County Fire Authority. (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

    NBC 7 confirmed Wednesday that San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy is stepping down from his post to take on a new role in Orange County.

    Chief Fennessy told NBC 7 that he is taking the position of Fire Chief with the Orange County Fire Authority.

    Fennessy has been in his current role since September of 2015. His last day on the job in San Diego will be April 13.

    A formal announcement is expected to come Thursday.

    No other information was available.

