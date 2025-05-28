Some January 2024 flood victims countersued by city of San Diego, attorney says

The city of San Diego is starting to take legal action against victims of the January 2024 floods, an attorney representing hundreds of flood victims confirmed to NBC 7 on Tuesday.

Hundreds of homes were flooded in neighborhoods like Southcrest and Shelltown. Since then, more than 1,000 residents have joined dozens of lawsuits against the city, claiming it did not properly maintain Chollas Creek ahead of the historic January 2024 rainfall, which they allege made the flooding far more devastating.

Now, attorney Evan Walker told NBC 7 the city has filed a countersuit against a small number of residents — including two of his clients, as of Tuesday — alleging they failed to maintain drainage on their properties.

"My clients were shocked. They're upset about it. They're concerned about their insurance. They have to make an insurance claim. They don't know if it's going to be covered," Walker said. "So they have all these fears and all these concerns now that they're dealing with this lawsuit."

Walker says the city's legal action not only sends a message to those being countersued but also to the other flood victims — many of whom come from working-class families.

"I don't think it's about accountability. I don't think it's about justice. I think it's about intimidation," Walker said. "I think it's about, you know, telling these flood victims, 'Don't mess with us. Because if you mess with us, we're going to come after you.'"

NBC 7 reached out to the San Diego city attorney's office Tuesday evening for more information on the countersuit but has not heard back.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.