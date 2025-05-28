Man faces 85 charges for alleged sex crimes with minors

A man was in court Wednesday facing 85 felony charges for the sexual abuse of minors whom he arranged to meet with in person, according to San Diego prosecutors.

Ivan Matias-Montes, 44, appeared in court for a brief readiness hearing for his trial that was set for October 2025.

The alleged crimes occurred between 2016 and 2022 and involved at least three underage girls whom he met in person and two others that he contacted via social media with the intent to meet in person, according to Deputy District Attorney Carder Chan.

Charges include dozens of counts of lewd acts on a child 14 or 15 years of age, attending arranged meetings with a minor, sexual assault and contacting minors with intent to commit a sexual offense. Most of the charges stem from meet-ups with one particular victim, Chan said. In all, he met with victims nearly two dozen times, according to a criminal complaint.

"When it involves charges of this variety, of this nature, they're very serious," Chan said. "I mean, we're talking about 85 offenses involving minors -- lewd act on minors."

None of the victims knew Matias-Montes before the alleged crimes, prosecutors said.

Matias-Montes was arrested on April 1 and is not eligible to be released on bail. He's being held at George Bailey Detention Facility as he awaits trial.

If convicted on all counts, Matias-Montes is facing more than 60 years in prison.