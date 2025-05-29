South Bay Union school board to vote on closure of 3 elementary schools

The South Bay Union School District (SBUSD) was expected Wednesday to vote on the closure of three elementary schools, including Berry, Central and Sunnyslope.

The possibility was presented by the district Superintendent’s Advisory Committee (SAC) on “the most efficient ways to operate the district's school facilities with a student centric focus.” A spokesperson for Espinoza shared more information in an email to NBC 7, which said, “Over 18 months, the SAC conducted in-depth analysis of enrollment trends, facility conditions, and financial projections.”

According to SBUSD, the district has seen “an enrollment decline between 40% and 50%, nearly twice the rate of neighboring South Bay school districts” since 2011. The district believes there are a handful of contributing factors, including rising affordability issues for local families, declining birth rates, long-term impacts of the pandemic and an “aging community” with fewer kids.

The recommendations for the district included the closure of the three schools along with several other changes like de-emphasizing specialized programs for the next three years and improving Nestor Language Academy. If the board approves these changes, the closure of the three schools would happen gradually, starting with Central Elementary in the 2026-2027 school year.

This news, parents and educators who spoke with NBC 7 say, is a devastating blow to the communities that need access to nearby, free neighborhood schools the most.

“We know that most of the parents, the families in these communities, have multiple jobs in order to be able to afford to live in this community,” Vanessa Barrera said, "and so not having access to their home school will have a huge impact.”

Barrera is a teacher within SBUSD. She is also the president of the Southwest Teacher Association. They have roughly 300 members, all teachers, nurses, social workers, you name it, like Vanessa Acuna.

“Any of the schools that've been on the list,” Acuna, a TK teacher at Berry Elementary, said, ”it's just been heartbreaking. We want no schools to be closed.”

Acuna and Barrera explained that most of the students at Berry walk themselves to and from school. If the school closed and they were redistributed to another one in the district, it may not be as easy for families

“If they can't get there in the morning, if their parents can't walk them 30 minutes there and 30 minutes back, what does that mean for our attendance?” Barrera brought up. She told NBC 7 she believes all students should have the same access to public education in their areas “free of barriers.”

In a message to families, from Espinoza, posted on the district’s webpage, it explained that planning for the school consolidations will begin once they are approved. “This process will include revised school boundaries, new transportation routes, staffing considerations, and planning for the use of closed facilities,” the letter read.

The board is expected to vote at 6 p.m. on the recommendations, including the school closures. The meeting will be held in-person at Burress Auditorium at the district office on Elm Avenue. It will also be streamed online. To see the full agenda for the meeting, click here.