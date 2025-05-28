Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up restaurant and roller rink to open in San Diego

What to Know Fans can join the Bucket Listers waitlist now to be notified when tickets go on sale

Tickets are $25 each and reserve a 90 min. seated reservation

You'll also have access to the Barbie x Impala Skate Rink ($1 donation to skate)

The Barbiecore cafe opens July 11 at Bayside Kitchen and Bar

Come on, Barbie!

A Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up restaurant and roller rink combo is set to open in San Diego this summer. After launching in seven other successful locations around the world, Bucket Listers and Mattel have partnered to bring the cafe to America's Finest City.

The pop-up restaurant inspired by the "most iconic doll in fashion history" opens just ahead of Comic-Con on July 11 at the Bayside Kitchen and Bar (2137 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92101).

The fast-casual menu, created by Master Chef finalist and Chopped Champion Chef Becky Brown, features friendly fare (think burgers and fries), delectable desserts (mini cupcakes in a Barbie boat) and signature drinks and cocktails (Jarritos in a pink Barbie corvette, anyone?).

"Inspired by the groovy beachside energy of 1970s Malibu," the pop-up will also offer fans exclusive Barbie merchandise and photo ops (yes, you can pose inside a life-size Barbie doll box).

Fans can join the Bucket Listers waitlist now to be notified when tickets go on sale. Tickets for the restaurant are $25 (children under 2 are free), while a $1 donation is required to access the Barbie x Impala skate rink. All proceeds from the skating rink will be donated to the American Red Cross, to support those affected by the deadly California wildfires.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe restaurant and roller rink is open to all ages, aside from 21+ skate nights on select evenings. Other special events including cupcake decorating classes and paint parties will also be offered.

You can find the latest info about the pop-up on the Barbie Cafe Instagram.