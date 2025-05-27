150-bed Midway homeless shelter set to close, prompting concerns over its future

The Midway homeless shelter is expected to be closed in coming weeks as part of the effort to trim the city's $258 million budget deficit.

The 150-bed facility sits on San Diego County land, but so far, the county has refused to take on costs needed to keep the shelter open long term. The closure of the homeless shelter would have a wide ranging impact on the Midway area and other homeless shelters in the city.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It’s unacceptable," said Drew Moser, CEO of the Lucky Duck Foundation. "It would be a significant step backwards as it relates to addressing homelessness throughout the county."

The Lucky Duck Foundation owns the Midway shelter structure and covered costs to construct it. Moser says there's a very high concentration of people with behavioral and mental health needs at the Midway facility.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"The population that particular shelter serves, it's people with high behavioral and mental health needs and require a higher level of services. The thought of sending 150 people back to the street is completely unacceptable," Moser said.

Before the shelter opened in 2022, the streets in the Midway area were filled with homeless encampments. Now, most of the streets are clear of any homeless encampments.

Moser says shelters like this "actually clean up the neighborhood and give people a place to go to get off the streets and onto a brighter pathway. So the thought of closing it will not only send people back to the streets, but it will certainly have an impact on the neighboring community. If it closes, it will negatively impact people in the nearby area."

Mickey Maynard, who owns Crack in the Wall frame shop just a few hundred yards away from the homeless shelter, says, "It seems counterproductive and a move backwards."

Maynard says the homeless shelter has helped diminish scavenging and trespassing in and around local businesses. He's fearful for what could happen if it closes.

“Less support for these people is not going to be good. People have been getting services at the shelter, directions to housing, opportunities to shower and clean up," Maynard said.

The San Diego City Council has been urged to allocate $500,000 to ramp down the shelter over a couple months, rather than close it abruptly. The San Diego Housing Commission tells NBC 7 that intakes at nine area shelters have been temporarily suspended to support relocation of those currently at the Midway shelter. Here are the nine shelters.

Bridge Shelter (16th & Newton) Bridge Shelter (17th & Imperial) Bishop Maher Center Single Adult Shelter operated by Father Joe’s Villages at the Veterans Village of San Diego campus Connections Housing Lighthouse Interim Shelter Haven Interim Shelter (Only for the single women component) Rachel’s Promise Safe Sleeping

However, any efforts to relocate people that are currently living at the Midway shelter or eventual efforts to ramp that facility down does not sit well with the people who helped open that shelter.

“We are not in the business of talking about closing beds or moving people around. We are the business of providing hope and an immediate pathway off the streets, then a permanent pathway off the streets. We are laser focused on how we can make more immediately available beds be added to the system, and this is the exact opposite of that," Moser said.