Man banned from Balboa Park, accused of unprovoked attacks on strangers

A homeless man has been ordered to stay away from Balboa Park for three years after he was arrested multiple times for attacking park workers and visitors.

Dewayne Freeman, 48, is accused of threatening a couple with a hammer in November 2024. Earlier this year, he rushed a parks and recreation manager as she stepped outside to accept her DoorDash order. On March 4, Freeman is accused of pushing the park’s chief ranger into some bushes. Days later, Freeman unexpectedly shoulder-checked a woman who was walking with her friend behind the Prado restaurant. The woman’s friend was injured when she fell into a building wall as the result of that act.

Those actions prompted the San Diego city attorney’s office to file for a workplace violence restraining order against Freeman. On Tuesday, they got it.

“The court is concerned with Mr. Freeman’s conduct,” said San Diego Superior Court Judge Blair Soper. “It's really violent. It's really scary, not only for the rangers but also just visitors who go to Balboa Park.”

Judge Sopor, however, did not opt for the maximum potential time for the restraining order to last. He set the duration at three years but said he would consider extending it to five years if there are further issues involving Freeman.

Freeman waived his right to be in the courtroom for his hearing. He is said to be in custody, but it was unclear where.

It's not unusual to see homeless people walking through Balboa Park, especially with the city’s safe sleeping tents on O lot nearby.

"It's not a huge issue,” park volunteer Cynthia Hirsch said. “Most of them don’t bother anyone.”

Hirsch said there aren’t enough programs to help people with substance abuse and mental health problems.