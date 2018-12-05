District employees work on repairs outside of Rancho San Diego Elementary School.

The theft of copper pipes from a San Diego-area school caused a water outage that lasted for hours Wednesday.

Rancho San Diego Elementary School students had to use bottled water and hand wipes when school officials determined the campus' water service was out Wednesday morning.

"RSD Elementary School experienced an unexpected water outage as a result of vandalism and theft to pipework located in front of our campus," Principal Cherie Wall told NBC 7.

Staff noticed the outage after they had arrived to work around 7 a.m. and notified the district's maintenance staff.

After some repairs, water service was restored around 10 a.m., Wall said.

"During the time of repair, each classroom received 2.5-gallon jugs of drinking water and cups for each student," she said.

Baby wipes and hand sanitizer were also in each classroom.

Repairs were completed by 1:40 p.m., the principal said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was notified of the theft of the school's copper pipes.