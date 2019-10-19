Two Motorcyclists Die in Separate Collisions on SR 76

Two motorcyclists died Saturday after colliding with vehicles in two separate collisions that occurred within minutes of each other on state Route 76.

The first collision occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. between a truck pulling a horse trailer and a motorcycle.

A Chevrolet Silverado with an attached trailer was attempting a left turn from Sweetgrass Lane onto SR 76 when it was struck by a Harley Davidson Street Glide traveling westbound on SR 76, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old man from San Bernardino, sustained major injuries and died while en route to Palomar Medical Center.

The Silverado driver and its passengers, all from Hemet, were not injured. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.

The second collision involved an SUV and motorcycle on SR 76 at the I-15 intersection just before 6:21 p.m.

A licensed teenager from Temecula was driving a Honda Pilot and attempted to make a left turn onto I-15 northbound from SR 76 eastbound, the CHP reported. Though a map shows there are no legal left turns onto I-15 from SR 76.

As the Honda driver was making a turn, he did not notice a motorcyclist riding toward him. The two collided and caused the motorcyclist and his passenger, a 43-year-old woman from Escondido, to be thrown from the 2008 Harley-Davidson.

The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead and the woman was transported to Palomar Medical Center.

The Honda driver and its passengers were not injured, according to the CHP. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this collision.

Traffic lanes on SR 76 were closed until about 8:40 p.m.

Both incidents remained under investigation on Saturday evening.