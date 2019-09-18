Mira Mesa Optometry Store Latest Target of Break-ins

Burglars targeted an optometry office in Mira Mesa overnight Wednesday, the seventh burglary of its kind since July.

Police were called to the optometry office in a shopping center off Mira Mesa Boulevard and Westview Parkway at about 2:30 a.m. to investigate the break-in.

It was not immediately known how much merchandise was taken.

The break-in marks the seventh time an optometry store across San Diego County was burglarized in about two months. Tens of thousands of dollars of merchandise designer glasses have been taken as a result.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet said if the burglaries are believed to be connected to the same suspects.

In late August, burglars used a rock to smash through the front door of a Lenscrafters in Carmel Mountain Ranch. Racks of designer glasses were emptied.

The week before, a burglary at Designer Eyes Optometry off Mira Mesa and Pacific Heights boulevards was caught on surveillance video by the store owner.

In it, at least four men in dark hooded sweatshirts and gloves crawled through a shattered glass door and began shoving handfuls of glasses into a duffle bag. SeaWorld CEO Resigns After Less Than a Year on the Job

On Aug. 8, three separate burglaries occurred at optometry stores in Escondido, San Diego and La Mesa.

And in July, a break-in was reported at an optometry clinic in Chula Vista. The Chula Vista Police Department announced a reward for tips that lead to an arrest in that case.

San Diego County optometrists are aware of the break-ins and have been using Facebook to communicate with each other. One member, John Martinez, says they have been sharing tips to protect their business, like installing cameras and adding extra locks.