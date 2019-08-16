NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from Sorrento Valley where surveillance video shows 4 burglars taking dozens of frames from an Optometry store.

Burglars Take $25K Worth of Frames From Optometry Office in Sorrento Valley

An optometry office was broken into overnight Friday, the San Diego Police Department said.

The break-in at Designer Eyes Optometry off Mira Mesa and Pacific Heights boulevards was reported just after 3 a.m.

Store owner Michael Wang shared surveillance video of the burglary with NBC 7. In it, at least four men in dark hooded sweatshirts and gloves crawled through a shattered glass door and began shoving handfuls of glasses into a duffle bag.

Wang said it amounted to tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer frames, though SDPD has not yet determined the amount of loss.

Wang has owned the business for five years and said he was shocked to find out his store was hit.

"Every day you come to work you work hard, you don’t want to wake up to something like this," Wang said. "Im pretty angry, too because I heard this has been going on for a while."

The break-in follows several similar burglaries at optometry stores across San Diego County, though police have not determined if they are connected.

Last Thursday, three separate burglaries occurred at optometry stores in Escondido, San Diego and La Mesa.

And, last month, a break-in was reported at an optometry clinic in Chula Vista. The Chula Vista Police Department announced a reward for tips that lead to an arrest in that case.

