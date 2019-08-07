Optometry Robbed Out of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Eyeglasses

Wearing all hoodies and extra covering, four suspects swiftly entered a south bay optometry clinic and in less than two minutes stole up to $100,000 worth of eyeglasses.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) released the surveillance video Wednesday of the criminal act, which took place on July 16 around 4 a.m. at the Bianes Vision Care Optometry located on 890 Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista.

In the video, the suspects can be seen entering the clinic with no trouble and quickly stuffing eyeglasses in big bags. Also shown is one suspect looking at the direction of the camera and exposing a part of their face. They are seen to be wearing glasses and having a thin mustache. Then, you can see the four suspects suddenly leave the store and get into what looks like a four door SUV and quickly drive away.

The suspects remain at large and CVPD released the video in hopes of identifying the four suspects.

Just after the robbery, Bianes Vision Care Optometry held an event at their other location in Chula Vista where they gifted 25 homeless children with glasses and free eye exams. It was their second year hosting this event with Urban Street Angels and said that the robbery wasn’t going to stop them from helping out the kids.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call SDPD's Robbery unit at (619) 531-2299 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers online or at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.