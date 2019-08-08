2 Separate Optometry Break-ins Reported in Escondido, La Mesa

Police are investigating two separate burglaries at optometry stores at two ends of San Diego County Thursday morning.

Escondido police were called to the first robbery at a Lenscrafters on W. Valley Parkway at about 3:45 a.m.

Police said the store's alarm went off and glass was broken at the front of the store but it was not immediately clear if anything was stolen.

At about 5 a.m., a second burglary occurred at an Expo Optics optometry office on El Cajon Boulevard near 73rd Street. The office's wood door was visibly broken at the scene.

The La Mesa Police Department said they were investigating a valid burglary but the store's loss was not yet known.

An employee at the store told NBC 7 some high-end sunglasses were taken.

The police departments have not said if they believe either case to be related, or connected to a break-in at an optometry clinic in Chula Vista last month.

On July 16, up to $100,000 worth of eyeglasses were stolen from Bianes Vision Care Optometry located on Eastlake Parkway north of Otay Lakes Road.

The Chula Vista Police Department announced a reward Wednesday for tips that lead to an arrest in that case.

No other information was available.

