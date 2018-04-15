Man Attempted to Stab Truck Driver at Kearny Mesa Dealership

A man was taken into custody Sunday morning for an alleged attempted stabbing at a Kearny Mesa dealership, police said.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) received a call around 9:40 a.m. about the man threatening people with a knife at the CarMax dealership at the corner of Dagget and Convoy streets, Lt. Christian Sharp said.

When police arrived, the suspect was chasing a truck driver, who was picking up cars at the dealership, with a pair of scissors, he said.

“He chased the truck driver over to his big rig and at one point tried to get into the big rig,” Sharp said.

The truck driver told NBC 7 he was holding a metal bar in case he needed to defend himself, but he never hit the suspect.

During the ordeal, several employees ran inside the dealership to avoid the man.

Police used a beanbag shotgun and a K9 unit to take the suspect into custody, Sharp said. The man was hit by a beanbag was bitten by the police dog, he said.

The suspect, in his late 20s, was taken to the hospital for treatment to him minor injuries, Sharp said.

The man was booked on two felony charges, including making criminal threats, Sharp said.

“He’s chasing someone around with a pair of scissors, threatening to kill someone,” he said. “That’s pretty serious.”

The identity of the man was not disclosed.