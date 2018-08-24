Fixed-route bus and rail services will be free on Tuesday, October 2, said San Diego Metropolitan System and North County Transit District.

Free Ride Day is being held in conjunction with SANDAG iCommute efforts to promote National Rideshare Week to educate people about the sustainable transportation choices available in the San Diego Region.

“We are hosting Free Ride Day to encourage San Diego residents to shake up their routine and choose transit,” said Paul Jablonski, MTS Chief Executive Officer.

Free Ride Day will be valid on all MTS and NCTD fixed-routes services including buses, the Trolley, SPRINTER and COASTER. NCTD LIFT and Amtrak R2R trains will not be participating.

Passengers will not need a Compass Card.

MTS and NCTD services will operate on a normal weekday schedule.

Those who plan to choose transit on Free Ride Day can RSVP through the MTS Facebook page event, or online at the Free Ride Day webpage to get reminders and tips.

SANDAG, MTS, and NCTD have partnered to celebrate National Rideshare Week.

From Monday, October 1 through Friday, October 5 transportation organizations here and around the country will promote commuting alternatives.

“Choosing transit is absolutely critical for this region as we all strive to meet our climate action goals,” said Georgette Gomez, MTS Board Chair. “We need to do everything we can to get people to use alternative modes of transportation. Our environment depends on it.”

Free Ride Day is part of an overall campaign to show people how transit can fit into many lifestyles.