In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, August 17

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Rebecca Zahau's Family Offers $100K Reward in Mansion Death Investigation

The family members of Rebecca Zahau are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Adam Shacknai in the 2011 death at the Coronado mansion. NBC 7’s Bridget Naso has more.

2. Teen Owns Up to Spinning Donuts on Field of Park in Scripps Ranch

You might recall an incident last December, when a truck drove through Jerabek Park in Scripps Ranch, destroying part of its field and damaging the sprinkler system. Seven months later, a teenager took out an ad in a community newsletter, so they could 'fess up’ to spinning donuts on the field of a park.

3. Bodies Found in Car's Trunk in Bay Terraces

"They roped off the place. The car was parked right outside my neighbor’s house. And I don’t know who even reported it.” Lucille Martin lives in the Bay Terraces neighborhood where a car was found with three bodies in the trunk. NBC 7’s Erika Cervantes brings us the latest details.

4. Grocery Store Workers Inch Closer to Strike as Negotiations Come to Crawl

Grocery workers say they deserve and need a pay increase to afford living in Southern California but local grocery stores like Ralphs are apparently stalling on contract negotiations with the workers’ union. NBC 7’s Melissa Adan has more.

5. SUHSD Refuses Loan From County to Payback Mello-Roos Borrowing

Sweetwater Union High School District officials met this week to say they refused to take a no-risk loan from the County Office of Education (COE). The district said it is in position to repay its $12 million debt to the Mello-Roos -- with interest -- by 2020. The fund comes from taxes on homeowners and is supposed to be used for construction, renovation and modernization of schools in the district. NBC 7’s Rory Devine has reaction from community members.

