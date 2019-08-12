SUHSD Discusses Mello-Roos Loan Payback at Meeting

Critics say the district borrowed from the Mello-Roos fund for purposes other than what the fund is intended for. NBC 7's Rory Devine explains. (Published 2 hours ago)

Sweetwater Union High School District officials met Monday evening to discuss how the district will pay back the $12 million it borrowed money from the Mello-Roos fund.

The fund comes from taxes on homeowners and is supposed to be used for construction, renovation and modernization of schools in the district. Some community members say the district uses it to meet day-to-day operating expenses, which is not the intent.

Community member Maty Adato said parts of the district are bursting at the seam as communities grow, but she says “there’s been no new building. ”

Adato said the district has been using Mello-Roos as a “slush fund.” Last fiscal year, the district paid back a big portion of the money it owed Mello-Roos, but it still owes $12 million. And because it did not make the payment by June 30, the district is out of compliance with the rules governing Mello -Roos borrowing.

The County Office of Education, which oversees all districts to make sure they can meet their financial obligations, offered to loan the district the money so it could pay back the Mello-Roos. The district says whether it pays back the loan now or later, the district is still out of compliance. The district says it can pay back the $12 million by June of 2020, and by doing it that way, the district pays the interest to Mello-Roos which, in effect, is paying schools more.

County Office of Education Chief of Staff Music Watson said that by accepting its no-risk offer, the district would show its commitment to the community to correct its fiscal ship.