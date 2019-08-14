Rebecca Zahau's Family Speaks to Public Regarding Mansion Death Investigation

Zahau, 32, was found bound, nude and hanging from a balcony at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado in 2011. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019)

The family members of Rebecca Zahau have called a news conference to discuss the investigation into the mysterious death.

Adam Shacknai was found liable in the death of Zahau after a civil trial ended in April 2018.

Zahau, 32, was found bound, nude and hanging from a balcony at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado in 2011. The home belonged to Zahau's boyfriend, Jonah Shacknai, Adam's brother.

Adam was the last person to see Zahau alive.

Zahau's death came just days after Jonah's boyfriend's son, 6-year-old Max Shacknai, took a deadly fall at the mansion, while Zahau was watching the boy.

In November 2018, Adam told NBC's "Dateline" he felt the system had "failed" him. He vowed to appeal the verdict in the civil trial.

Shacknai told NBC 7 the insurance company covering his legal exposure had settled with the Zahau family attorney, Keith Greer, for $600,000 without his knowledge or involvement.

He told members of the media outside court that his insurance company believed in his innocence but was "tired of throwing money" at his legal defense.

In December 2018, the sheriff's department decided it would not change its initial findings on the case; Zahau's official cause of death would remain a suicide.

The Zahau family considered the decision not to reopen a criminal case "improper and biased."

The family wants the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to changeits determination in the case from suicide to homicide.

Jurors in the wrongful death lawsuit voted 9-3 that Shacknai battered Zahau and that his actions caused her death. They determined Shacknai owed Zahau's mother, Pari Zahau, nearly $5.2 million in damages.

