SDPD Investigating Bodies Found in Bay Terraces - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

SDPD Investigating Bodies Found in Bay Terraces

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Three Bodies Found in Car in Bay Terraces

    The San Diego Police Department is investigating three bodies found in a car in Bay Terraces, Sunday afternoon. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more. (Published 9 minutes ago)

    The San Diego Police Department is investigating bodies found in a car in Bay Terraces, Sunday afternoon.

    SDPD said they received a call around 5 p.m. about a suspicious car parked at the 2000 block of Jamie Avenue in Bay Terraces.

    Once officers arrived on scene and located the vehicle they opened the trunk finding three bodies inside. 

    San Diego Police Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

    Officials said one of the victims is a male and two are female, races are unknown due to the conditions of their bodies but appear to be in their early 20's.

    Officials have not yet identified the victims.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices