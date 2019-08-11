SDPD Investigating Bodies Found in Bay Terraces

The San Diego Police Department is investigating three bodies found in a car in Bay Terraces, Sunday afternoon. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Three Bodies Found in Car in Bay Terraces

The San Diego Police Department is investigating bodies found in a car in Bay Terraces, Sunday afternoon.

SDPD said they received a call around 5 p.m. about a suspicious car parked at the 2000 block of Jamie Avenue in Bay Terraces.

Once officers arrived on scene and located the vehicle they opened the trunk finding three bodies inside.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

Officials said one of the victims is a male and two are female, races are unknown due to the conditions of their bodies but appear to be in their early 20's.

Officials have not yet identified the victims.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.