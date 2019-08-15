Grocery Store Workers Inch Closer to Strike as Negotiations Come to Crawl

Thousands of San Diego grocery store workers could be inching closer to a strike if they can’t negotiate better pay with their big chain employers.

Grocery workers say they deserve and need a pay increase to afford living here in Southern California, but local grocery stores like Ralph’s are apparently stalling on contract negotiations with the workers’ union.

The last time we saw a strike from grocery store workers was more than 15 years ago. The union is threatening another one and has planned a Friday rally at a Ralph’s in Mission Valley to let the stores know they’re serious.

“The unions are fed up. The members are fed up. We've had enough,” United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) President Todd Walters said.

Walters says he's met 26 times with Vons, Ralphs and Albertsons to negotiate wage increases and affordable healthcare.

"When we've given them legitimate proposals, they counter propose with nickels,” Walters said. "It’s an insult. My members work hard. They work in coolers, freezers, they work with fryers."

The union’s last contract expired in March. Negotiations usually last for months, and while negotiations are usually months long, but as time goes on, the UFCW’s 46,000 Southern California workers get closer to striking.

Walters says they don’t want a repeat of 2003 but says they will if they must.

"We're not getting rich. We're not trying to break the banks here. We're just trying to stay competitive in San Diego," Walters said.

Negotiations will pick back up again next week. If the union can’t reach an agreement, its next step is voting on whether a strike is on the table.

NBC 7 reached out to Ralph’s for comment and have not yet heard back.