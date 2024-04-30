LEMON GROVE

Hey, Lemon Grove! NBC 7 Is Going In Your Neighborhood on Thursday

Lemon Grove is the latest location for the In Your Neighborhood / En Tu Comunidad special by NBC 7 and Telemundo 20

From the cultures of City Heights, to the educational-employer partnerships of San Marcos to a ice-cream shop in Pacific Beach that everyone knows -- San Diego's communities are as diverse as their people.

And you can count on NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 to tell their stories.

We run a regular series called "In Your Neighborhood" ("En Tu Comunidad" on Telemundo 20) to profile these towns and neighborhoods.

In each episode, we go deeper into the challenges, opportunities and characters of each community. We also anchor our shows from one of the special places that make each location memorable.

Our next event is May 2 in Lemon Grove. You can watch us live from Treganza Heritage Park starting at 4 p.m. on NBC and 5 p.m. on Telemundo 20.

Treganza Heritage Park is the site of the Parsonage Museum, which dates to 1897, and the H. Lee House, which dates to 1928. Both are now owned by the Lemon Grove Historical Society.

We've also visited:

If you think your town would make a great In Your Neighborhood, email us here.

