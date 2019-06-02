Officials at a San Diego hospital revealed Wednesday that the world's smallest surviving baby was born in December. Nicknamed "Saybie" by the nursing staff, the girl weighed 8.6 ounces when she was delivered.

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest. Today's collection highlights some of the positive news events that happened this week.

1. World's Smallest Surviving Baby Born at San Diego Hospital

Saybie's arrival and 'miraculous' survival were kept under wraps for months by the staff at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital until this week when they announced the world's smallest surviving baby had gone home with her family. The tiny newborn arrived in December weighing as much as a large apple and went home weighing 5 pounds. We've got the story here and the images below. Warning! Prepare to fall in love.

Images: World's Smallest Surviving Baby Born in San Diego

2. New Star Wars Land at Disneyland Opens to the Public

The new section of the popular Anaheim theme park opened this week to fans with preview passes and then to the public. Announced in 2015, fans of the "Star Wars" film franchise have been waiting to see what "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is all about. Here are just a few pieces from our week of coverage.

Take a Look Inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland

Disneyland's: Galaxy's Edge Opens

Disneyland's biggest expansion in the park's history officially opens to the public tomorrow. NBC 7's Audra Stafford joins us from Disneyland with how one San Diegan and NBC 7 employee managed to score the ultimate ticket. (Published Thursday, May 30, 2019)

Look From Above: New Photos of Disneyland's Star Wars Land and More

3. Alex Trebek Shares 'Mind-Boggling' Pancreatic Cancer Update

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says his doctors say he's in "near remission" of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is "kind of mind-boggling." The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he's responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him "they hadn't seen this kind of positive results in their memory." Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50%.

Alex Trebek Reveals Tumors Have Shrunk By 50 Percent

Alex Trebek shared good news about his diagnosis with People magazine amid his ongoing chemotherapy treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. (Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019)

4. Food Truck Fridays Roll Into Balboa Park

Food enthusiasts, prepare that palate. Now in its fourth year, the event known as Food Truck Fridays, returns to the San Diego landmark. It's a summer series that brings a rotating selection of about a dozen local food trucks to the Plaza de Panama and El Prado walkway every Friday. Some participating museums in Balboa Park will host special evening hours and programs on Fridays, too. So, after enjoying the Food Truck Fridays scene, visitors could stick around to peruse a museum or two.

5. An 'Oz-Some' World Arrives With 2019 San Diego County Fair

The annual San Diego County Fair opened this weekend with a theme inspired by L. Frank Baum's classic tale "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz." There will be 27 days of corn dogs, cotton candy and lemonade along with 27 nights of entertainment. And of course, there will be a "Wicked" 4th of July fireworks display on July 4th to close out the fair. Check out some of our coverage below before you head to the Del Mar Fairgrounds!

Outrageous, 'Oz-some' Eats at the San Diego County Fair

New App Lets You Buy San Diego County Fair Tickets