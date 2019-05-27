Food Truck Fridays Rolls Into Balboa Park

Food enthusiasts, prepare that palate. A scrumptious summertime event is making its way back to Balboa Park this Friday, centered on food trucks and laid-back family fun.

Now in its fourth year, Food Truck Fridays, returns to the San Diego landmark, a summer series that brings a rotating selection of about a dozen local food trucks to the Plaza de Panama and El Prado walkway every Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The weekly events kicks off this Friday and runs through Sept. 27.

On opening night, the food truck lineup includes: Beachin’ Boba; Born in Brooklyn; Bosnian Grill; Chameleon Cuisine; Dang Brother Pizza; God Save the Cuisine; Lil’ Miss Shortcakes; Mangia Mangia; Pierogi Truck; Super Q; Sushi Uno; Tacos y Mariscos El Jefe; Two for the Road.

As visitors grab food from the vendors, they can also enjoy live musical performances, dancing and activities for the kids hosted by various Balboa Park organizations. At Plaza de Panama, visitors will find a little makeshift "living room" area with giant lawn games set up for families to play.

On opening night, the 25-member band, Mariachi Victoria de San Diego, will provide the entertainment. The group is a program of the City Heights Music School.

As the Food Truck Fridays season unfolds, the entertainment roster will include the Naruwan Taiko Drummers on June 7, Finnegan Blue on June 14, and the Danny Green Trio on June 21, to name a few acts.

Some participating museums in Balboa Park will host special evening hours and programs on Fridays, too. So, after enjoying the Food Truck Fridays scene, visitors could stick around to peruse a museum or two.

For instance, the Fleet Science Center plans to stay open until 10 p.m. from May 31 to Aug. 30, offering discounted pricing from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The San Diego Natural History Museum plans to stay open until 10 p.m. on most Fridays, too, from May 31 to Aug. 30. After 5 p.m., the museum will offer half-price admission.

Food Truck Fridays draw a lot of families to Balboa Park. Many bring blankets or lawn chairs, sprawling out on the grassy areas to eat their dinner and enjoy the evening under the stars. It’s also an easy idea for a date night.

The program is a collaborative effort of the Balboa Park Conservancy and the City of San Diego Park and Recreation Department.

Below is a look at Food Truck Fridays from a couple of years ago:

Balboa Park's Food Truck Fridays