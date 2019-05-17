Hundreds of Detainees to Be Flown to San Diego for Processing

An image of San Diego Bay, the Coronado Bridge and the downtown skyline from SkyRanger 7 on March 6, 2019.

Hundreds of detainees from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities in Texas and other sectors will be flown to San Diego for processing beginning Friday, officials just announced.

Three flights a week will arrive in the San Diego sector from the Rio Grande Valley carrying approximately 130 people per flight, Interim Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison said.

The detainees will be from facilities that are overwhelmed with a high number of undocumented immigrants, some of whom have claimed asylum, Harrison said.

He said they are not expecting to receive any unaccompanied minors. There is no end date for the program.

The processing takes an estimated two hours per person and includes the collection of biometrics including fingerprints and DNA in some cases.

Flights will land at San Diego International Airport the detainees will be moved to neighboring Border Patrol stations, including Brown Field, according to CBP officials.

The agency is considering other flights to Detroit, Miami and Buffalo, New York.

Harrison made the announcement at a briefing Friday. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 attending the media briefing but were not allowed to capture any of the official statements on camera.

