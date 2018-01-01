Homicide Investigation Underway in East Village - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Homicide Investigation Underway in East Village

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    NBC 7

    A suspected homicide case is under investigation in East Village Monday, confirmed police.

    One person was found dead and another was injured at the Market Street Village apartment complex on 14th and G Street in the early morning, according to the authorities.


    Homicide investigators were called to the scene on the fifth floor of the complex. San Diego police said there is no threat to the community.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

