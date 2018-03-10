San Diego County was socked in by clouds Saturday from a storm system that was expected to bring light rainfall to the region throughout the weekend.

Rain began to develop Saturday morning but the heaviest rainfall was not expected until Saturday evening, according to NBC 7 Weathercaster Liberty Zabala. Showers will taper off Sunday morning.

Use NBC 7's First Alert Radar for the most current and accurate forecast:



Most of the areas along State Route 78 and Interstate 15, from Vista to San Diego, were covered in gray clouds by about 8 a.m. and were already seeing the effects of wet weather. Grounds were saturated from constant light rain.

This storm system is not expected to bring the San Diego region any significant rainfall totals, Zabala said in NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast. The majority of rain will be received in the mountain areas but, even there, no more than a quarter-inch of rain is expected.

Raindrops are not expected to form into snow this time around. A stronger storm that may bring snow to San Diego County’s mountains is possible later next week, Zabala said.

Send Us Your Storm Photos: Email isee@nbcsandiego.com or click here.