Gingerbread Houses Help Raise Funds For Epilepsy

NBC 7's Danielle Radin takes you to the luxurious Fairmont Grand Del Mar where giant gingerbread castles are on display for a good cause. (Published 2 hours ago)

Anyone who visits the luxurious Fairmont Grand Del Mar this week might see giant gingerbread castles towering in the ballroom.

Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to donating to charity and helping out with good causes.

The Epilepsy Foundation has teamed up with the National University system to raise money for more than 50,000 people in San Diego County living with Epilepsy, a neurological disorder that can have symptoms such as seizures.

“My mom was affected by Epilepsy when she was younger and died from complications at 53 years old,” said Michael Cunningham, Chancellor of National University. “This foundation helps to not only find a cure, but supports the children, military and folks with seizure disorders.”

They are hoping to raise $400,000 in one night to go towards the Epilepsy Foundation.

An increasing number of veterans have developed seizures/epilepsy as a result of head trauma while serving in combat zones.

"In the last two wars, half the people with penetrating head wounds will go on to develop Epilepsy," said Kathy West, executive director of the Epilepsy Foundation for San Diego County. "We want to help these veteran families."

The gingerbread house gala attracted the city's most prominent philanthropists.

The gala is also a competition. Pastry chefs from all over the county came to create the gingerbread houses. The winner will be chosen by a vote and given a cash prize of $2,500.