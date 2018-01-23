Friends Mourn Local Musician Feared Dead After Fall from Crystal Pier

NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke with friends of Taylor Watts, 27, the man who fell from Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach Sunday evening and never resurfaced.

Search and Rescue teams suspended their search for a local musician who friends say hit his head in a fall from a pier in Pacific Beach on Sunday.

The United States Coast Guard had been searching for the man alongside local lifeguards since Sunday evening after he fell from Crystal Pier at around 6:30 p.m.

Friends identified the victim as 27-year-old Taylor "Tay" Watts, a musician new to San Diego from the Houston area who frequently played shows Downtown.

Friend and bandmate Jake Coco was with Watts Sunday night. Coco said they were hanging out at restaurants and watching football in Pacific Beach before they made their way down to the pier.

Friends say Watts was hanging from a rope along the edge of the pier when he lost his grip and fell into the ocean, possibly hitting his head on the way down.

One lifeguard immediately jumped into the water from the pier and a boat crew soon followed.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist in the search and deployed multiple MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters, the Cutter Haddock and used sonar equipment as it scoured 204 square miles to try and find Watts.

The USGC and local lifeguards returned to the area Monday to continue the search but came up empty. The Coast Guard suspended the search at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Watts and his band "Keep Your Soul" last performed at Tin Roof in the Gaslamp on Friday night.

"He wanted to touch as many people as possible with his perspective and story telling," said Coco. "As a songwriter he's been through a lot in life and wanted to share those perspectives and maybe help others get through their tough times."

On Monday night fans of Watts had gathered at the Tin Roof to celebrate his life and the joy he brought to theirs.

"He's always lived on the edge," Coco said. "He was a very energetic, outgoing guy. To quote him, he's a peacock. You gotta let him fly."

Friends say they are planning a memorial concert that will benefit one of Watts' favorite charities.