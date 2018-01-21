SDFD Suspends Search for 27-Year-Old Who Fell Off PB Pier

San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) has suspended their search for a 27-year-old man who fell over the side of Crystal Pier into the water around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to SDFD. The victim fell backward off the pier and may have hit his head on the way down. No witnesses saw the man resurface after the fall.

A lifeguard immediately jumped into the water from the pier to search and a lifeguard boat began searching as well – at one point there were at least 16 personnel in the water. A helicopter lit up the search area for rescuers.

The search was called off at 7 p.m., after an hour and a half of searching.

The U.S. Coast Guard arrived at the scene as lifeguards were leaving and will continue to search the area with a boat and helicopter until lifeguards arrive in the morning.

The SDFD Lifeguard Division dive team will assemble to perform the recovery operation at 6 a.m. Monday.

Sunday’s surf was four to six feet with a strong current and SDFD says this is the second time in three weeks someone has fallen from a pier.

Crystal Pier is located just off Garnet Avenue.







