A participant in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program--or DACA--who was previously deported under the Trump Administration, was arrested by Border Patrol agents while attempting to illegally cross the U.S-Mexico border.

Juan Manuel Montes, 23, was arrested around 11:50 p.m. Monday near Downtown Calexico, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents at the Calexico Border Patrol Station were notified by Remote Video Surveillance Systems operators that someone had made an illegal entry across the border.

Montex ran approximately 200 years north of the international boundary fence and laid down on the ground. When agents approached him, he attempted to run away, CBP said.

He was arrested after a short foot chase and transported to the Calexico Station for processing.

Montes had been deported to Mexico on Feb. 18. He was also arrested previously while attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

"Our agents witnessed and arrested Mr. Bojorquez making an illegal entry into the United States for the second time this year," said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. "Border Patrol Agents will always stop, detain, and arrest anyone making an illegal entry into the country irrespective of their immigration or citizenship status."

Montes came to the U.S. when he was 9-year-old and pursued a welding degree at a community college after his high school graduation, according to a lawsuit that was filed after his previous arrest.

He qualified for the DACA program in 2014 and renewed his status for two years in 2016. He currently lives in Mexico.

According to the complaint, Montes was stopped by a CBP agents in Calexico after he was on his way home from seeing a friend. He did not have his wallet, California identification and EAD card on him.

Montes was driven to a port of entry near or in Calexico and was allegedly asked the sign documents written in English by CBP agents, the complaint said.

The complaint also alleged that Montes was not provided any documents as to why he was sent back to Mexico.