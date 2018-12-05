Carmel Valley Sees Uptick in Home Burglaries: SDPD Data

A trend of home burglaries in Carmel Valley has seen an increase over 2018. NBC 7's Steven Luke has more from homeowners in the area. (Published 3 hours ago)

Data released by the San Diego Police Department points to a concerning trend in the upscale neighborhood of Carmel Valley.

Burglaries are on the rise.

"I mean you hear it, you see it, and you don't think it's going to happen to you, but it’s happening,” one resident said.

She’s referring to a spike in home burglaries this year.

Statistics from SDPD show a 43 percent increase in burglaries in 2018 compared to last year.

Just last week, officers interrupted a burglary in progress on Cypress Meadows Trail. They were called to the home after the homeowner spotted the burglars through his remote home surveillance system.

The new data has caught homeowners like Dani Dawson and Margaret Triemstra off guard.

“It makes me nervous. Now I'm going to put some burglar alarms on my second window on the second floor,” Triemstra said.

Dawson was unaware of the stats altogether, numbers that equate to about 1 burglary every three days.

Police say the suspects in the incident last week were likely responsible for multiple crimes, but they don't why 2018 has seen such a huge spike overall.

Triemstra says overgrowth of the community could be to blame. Others think easy access to several freeways combined with homes where both parents work during the day could be contributing factors.

Whatever the case, moms like Karen Hamui are staying vigilant.

"We have an online moms neighborhood watch and every single day people are posting lock your cars, or this street got burglarized, or this house got windows opened,” she said.

According to SDPD, 18 burglaries occurred in June, the highest of any month in 2018 so far.