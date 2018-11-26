The San Diego Police Department interrupted a home burglary near Carmel Valley and is now searching for the suspects who successfully fled the scene.

Officers received a call of a burglary in progress at around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived at the home on Cypress Meadows Trail, they spotted the suspects’ vehicle parked outside.

The two suspects, described as men, then attempted to drive away from the scene, SDPD said.

Officers pursued the men until the suspects crashed their car near State Route 56 and Carmel Valley Road.

One of the suspects may have called an Uber to pick him up, according to SDPD.

The men then ran from the crash site into a nearby canyon, police said.

Officers continued to look for the suspects in the canyon.

No other information was available at this time.