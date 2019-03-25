No golfer in the 2019 Kia Classic field will know the course better than Alana Uriell.

The 22-year old Carlsbad native has been playing Aviara Golf Club for half her life. This week she'll do so for the first time as a professional.

Uriell will be part of a talented field, as the LPGA Tour makes its annual stop in the San Diego area. She has already had a solid 2019 season. Earlier this month she won the SKYiGOLF Championship on the Symetra Tour - the LPGA's developmental tour.

She went on to finish tied for 40th in her first LPGA Tour event last weekend, shooting 10-under at the Founders Cup.

Uriell is excited to play in a tournament she went to as a young golfer. And she says the local knowledge she has gained from years on the course should help her at the Kia Classic.

Alana spent some time with NBC 7, and showed us around the finishing hole at Aviara.

Alana Uriell Takes us on a Tour of the Kia Classic's 18th Hole

(Published Monday, March 25, 2019)

The 2019 Kia Classic tees off Thursday.