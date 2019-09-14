Nina Silver, 20, died after a car opened fire on her and three others standing outside of a La Jolla house party in June.

San Diego police arrested and charged Malik Campbell, 20, with murder after the death of Silver as well as the assault of the three others in a drive-by shooting this past June, Lt. Matt Dobbs confirmed.

The four were in an alley off Cuvier Street near Pearl Street when a passing car opened fire around 12:40 a.m. on June 23.

Campbell, charged with first degree murder as well as three felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, pleaded not guilty to all charges. Campbell's court date is set for Oct. 8.

This comes after police arrested and charged the first suspect, Odyssey Sellers Carrillo, 18, in July.

Carillo was charged with six felonies, including murder, three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and evading an officer with reckless driving.

According to court documents, Carrillo was convicted of robbery as a 15-year-old.

The case is being handled by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. No other details have been released.

Young Woman Killed at Party in La Jolla