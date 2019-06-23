Woman Killed, 3 Others Injured in La Jolla Drive-By Shooting

One woman was killed and three others were wounded after a drive-by shooting in La Jolla. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published 45 minutes ago)

A woman was killed and three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a La Jolla house party Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 12:30 a.m., the four victims were standing outside of a home on Cuvier Street when a light-colored car pulled up and a suspect opened fire, police confirmed.

SDPD officers responded to the scene and found a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

A 23-year-old man and two 19-year-old men were also taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, SDPD Lt. Anthony Dupree told NBC 7.

Pearl Street, which intersects Cuvier Street, was closed as SDPD continued to investigate.

Officers did not release a description of the alleged shooter, though SDPD said the car may have been a sedan.

Police stopped a vehicle in Torrey Pines to question potential suspects, SDPD told NBC 7.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.