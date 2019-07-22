Teen Charged with Murder in Deadly Drive-By at La Jolla House Party

Nina Silver, 20, was killed in the shooting and three others were injured by gunfire.

An 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman outside a house party in La Jolla in June.

Nina Silver was shot to death on June 23 as she stood outside of a home on Culver Street. Three other men also suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting.

The San Diego Police Department said someone opened fire on the victims from a light-colored car that had pulled up to the home.

Last Wednesday night, July 17, SDPD arrested 18-year-old Odyssey Sellers Carrillo in connection with the shooting after a short pursuit. He was arraigned on Monday and charged with six felonies, including murder, three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and evading an officer with reckless driving.

According to court documents, Carrillo was convicted of robbery as a 15-year-old.

Carrillo is being held without bail.

Friends and family gathered on June 27 for a candlelight vigil in memory of Silver, a 2017 graduate of Poway High School.

“Nina was a lovely soul. She brought everyone a smile. She left a mark on everyone no matter what, who, anything," Silver’s best friend Cheyenne Dephilippes said.

Dephilippes was there when Silver was shot and tried to help her before first responders arrived. Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

"I think she was just in the wrong spot at the wrong time," Dephilippes said.

Dephilippes said Silver was days away from moving to New York with her mother where she was going to attend NYU and help troubled youth.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.

