51 guinea pigs found in RV after owner dies up for adoption at SD Humane Society

The San Diego Humane Society, which was already caring for dozens of guinea pigs — including 11 that have been there for more than three months — now has well over a hundred available for adoption after an owner died in Ocean Beach last week, leaving behind 51 of the pets.

Officials said the guinea pigs found on Dec. 18 in an RV were well-cared for and have all been examined by professionals and been determined to be in good health.

"These small, furry friends are adoptable as singles or in bonded pairs, and have been spayed or neutered to prevent unintentional litters," the SDHS said in a news release sent out this week.

The animals from OB are joined by 84 of their fellow rodents, 11 of whom were also relinquished the same day in December, making a total of 135 of the animals available for walk-in adoption at the four humane society locations in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. The shelter said there are $30 adoption fees for each of the guinea pigs.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The humane society conduct adoptions from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The sheters will be closed to the publid on New Year's Eve at 2 p.m. and all day on Jan. 1.

The SDHS has not reached out to any animal rescues for help adopting out the guinea pigs this year, Jordan Frey of the SDHS said.

"At this time, we have not received any offers for large adoptions or assistance from rescue partners," Frey told NBC 7 Thursday morning.

The SDHS was under the microscope last winter after an investigation determined hundreds of small animals likely ended up as reptile food after being transferred from an animal shelter in San Diego over the summer.

The SDHS had reached out to various animal rescues the preceding year for help dealing with an overload of smaller pets, including rats, rabbits and guinea pigs. Humane Society of Southern Arizona CEO Steve Farley agreed to help. At the end of August, Farley told the HSSA board about the transport and that the animals were safe. The HSSA picked up the remaining 62 animals and processed their intake, Flores said.

However, the bulk of the animals were delivered to Colten Jones, who runs a reptile breeding company called the Fertile Turtle, which is not a licensed rescue organization. Since the 323 small animals were sent east by the SDHS, more than 250 of them were unaccounted for.