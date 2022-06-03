3.6M Earthquake Strikes Near Warner Springs in North San Diego County

A preliminary-magnitude 3.6 earthquake early Friday morning in North San Diego County was felt across the region, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded with an epicenter in Warner Springs, about 30 miles east of Valley Center and less than 20 miles north of Julian, the USGS reported. It was recorded around 3:40 a.m. with a depth of about 10.9 km.

Whether you live in tornado country, an earthquake zone or an area prone to wildfires, there are easy ways to prepare before disaster strikes. Here’s what you need to know to plan ahead in case of emergency or a natural disaster.

Users of the USGS "Did You Feel It?" tool reported to the agency feeling weak to light shaking as far south as National City, as far north as Palm Springs and as far east as Borrego Springs.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

An earthquake was also reported at 5 a.m. in Los Angeles County's El Segundo. The 2.6 magnitude earthquake did not appear to cause any injuries or damages.

The Bay Area reported a 4.1-magnitude earthquake Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.