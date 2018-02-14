NBC 7's Omari Fleming heard form one 5th grader who feared for his life during a lockdown at his elementary school. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

Students at two schools in the Skyline neighborhood feared the worst as their campuses were placed on lockdown just two hours after a shooting on a Florida high school campus killed 17 people.

"We just had to keep in our minds that, 'I hope we come out here alive," Miguel Chavez, a 5th grader at Fulton Elementary said. "I'm feeling thankful because I'm still alive and I was safe."



Fulton and Morse High School were locked down at around 3 p.m., after school hours, following reports that someone flashed a gun to a Morse Student, according to the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD).

Police said the suspect fled from the school on foot before possibly getting into a car. San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers searched the area for the suspect by ground while the department's ABLER helicopter flew overhead.

Lockdowns Lifted at 2 Skyline Schools

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reported live from Morse High School just after the lockdown had been lifted. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

The district announced that the lockdowns were lifted about 80 minutes later with no one in custody.

Police said the suspect fled from the school westbound on Skyline Drive and possibly got into a vehicle.

SDPD described the suspect as a man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white shirt and black pants.

The school district said it was not known if the suspect was a student at either school. There were about 200 students and staff still on the Morse campus at the time of the lockdown.

Parents were made aware of the situation through an automated call from the school district.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.