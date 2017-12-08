2 People Killed Near Vista, Suspect Arrested

Investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) arrested a man in connection with a double homicide in unincorporated Vista.

Deputies were asked to check a home on Lone Oak Lane around 6 p.m. Thursday, after a woman told emergency dispatchers her son had shot his brother and his brother's girlfriend.

Deputies found a man and a woman dead inside the home. Both suffered trauma to their upper torsos.

SDSO’s Special Enforcement Detail was called in to help search the large home and property.

They eventually found the suspect in a travel trailer.

Deputies arrested 49 year-old Bradley Alan Coates.

The medical examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of deaths.

The victims' names have not been released.

No other information was available.

