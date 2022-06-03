1 Killed, 4 Hospitalized in Rollover Crash Near Jacumba Hot Springs

One person was killed and four others were hospitalized Friday morning following a rollover crash in San Diego’s East County.

CalFire said the incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Interstate 8 near Jacumba Hot Springs. There, a single vehicle with five occupants went off-road for reasons still under investigation.

Authorities said one person died at the scene while three others were critically hurt and rushed via helicopter to hospitals. The fifth occupant suffered moderate injuries and was taken via ambulance to an area hospital.

Officials did not release details on those involved in the crash.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.