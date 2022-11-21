Season's Savings: Where to Find Hidden Deals

The holidays can be rough on a bank account, especially with inflation. Thankfully there are a few places you can look for both in-person and online savings that you might not know of.

"Anybody could find something for a gift here," said Denies, a shopper at Kobey's Swap Meet. "There's a ton of toys, clothes, brand new shoes."

Swap meets aren't just a place to buy used items. Brand new items are being sold, along with goods handcrafted by local artisans. It's because when the economy gets tight, people look for ways to make money by selling their goods.

"The swap meet economy is counterintuitive to the general economy," said Anthony Pretto, the Vice President of Kobey's Swap Meet. "We do thrive during economic downturns."

But what if you're looking for ways to find deals without leaving home?

Many websites offer coupon pages. For example, Amazon has a page of discounts for its Prime members that cover almost every category you can think of.

If you're shopping for electronics, consider buying refurbished ones. Companies like Apple and Samsung cell phones, tablets and more that typically work as good as new and are covered by similar warranties to their newer counterparts.

Dollar stores can also be a great resource for smaller items or decorations. If you need some stocking stuffers, maybe swing through the aisles to see what you can scoop up.

Also, once you buy something, keep an eye on the price. Some major retailers may offer price adjustments if an item you just purchased goes on sale. Just make sure you keep your original receipt!

Plus, think about what you're buying. If you find a great deal on something that might work as a gift for an office gift exchange or holiday party, buy in bulk! There's nothing that says you need to buy different gifts for everyone.