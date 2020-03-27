Insight Podcast

LISTEN: San Diego Healthcare Workers Speak Out From Frontline of COVID-19 Fight

Healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus fight share their message for San Diego residents in the latest episode of INSIGHT - a podcast from NBC 7 Investigates

By Tom Jones, Dorian Hargrove and Matthew Lewis

In Episode 16 of INSIGHT, NBC 7 Investigates talks with healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Thousands of healthcare workers are exposed to illnesses each day, but none the likes of coronavirus. While the number of positive cases has grown in San Diego County, nurses are on stand-by bracing for the oncoming storm. 

Those on the frontline of the fight shared their message for San Diego in the latest episode of INSIGHT -- a podcast from NBC 7 Investigates.

Three healthcare workers agreed to share their experience with an influx of patients and dwindling protective equipment with Tom Jones and Dorian Hargrove. 

“I think every nurse that’s working in a hospital or medical office is concerned right now,” says Becky Buckingham, a registered nurse with Kaiser Permanente’s San Diego Medical Center.

“We see what's going on in New York right now, and they’re a couple of weeks ahead of us,” Buckingham said. “We’re ready for the peak.”

In the episode, Hargrove and Jones also discuss their recent reporting on the number of men testing positive for coronavirus and the number of ventilators available in local intensive care unit hospital beds. 

Subscribe to INSIGHT wherever you listen to podcasts and leave a review.

Also, in last week’s episode of INSIGHT, Hargrove talked to local business owners struggling to stay open amidst shutdown orders in the state. Listen to that episode below.

More Stories From NBC 7 Investigates:

Coronavirus in San Diego County 3 hours ago

COVID-19: How San Diego’s Hospitalization Rates Compare to Other California Counties

San Diego Sheriff Mar 25

Sheriff Will Not Close San Diego County Gun Stores

This article tagged under:

Insight PodcastcoronavirusCovid-19healthcare
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us