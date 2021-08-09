UC San Diego Health

Vaccination Proof Required for UC San Diego Hospital Visitors

By Eric S. Page

NBC 7

People who aren't fully vaccinated or have had a negative COVID test within 72 hours will be prevented from visiting patients at the UC San Diego Health system's acute health care facilities, officials announced Monday.

"… a COVID-19 vaccination verification or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will now be required prior to visiting a loved one in the hospital," UC San Diego announced in an email to patients.

UC San Diego officials said the new guidelines for visitors would begin on Wednesday, in "accordance with the most recent health order from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH)."

Affected facilities in the UC San Diego include:

• UC San Diego Medical Center, Hillcrest
• Jacobs Medical Center (including Thornton Pavilion)
• Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center
• Moores Cancer Center (all areas including Infusion Center and clinics)

All of its other facilities, including clinics, are excluded at this time from the new guidelines. All patients and any approved visitors will need to wear a mask or face covering. Only two guests per day will be admitted, and all visitors must be 12 or older.

Visitors who are patients at UC San Diego can get a digital copy of their COVID-19 vaccine record at MyUCSDChart patient portal, officials said.

Anybody who wants to visit a patient at one of UC San Diego's acute health care facilities but is not vaccinated will have to have bring documention of their negative test with them when visiting a patient.

Unvaccinated San Diegans can find a list of locations here to get a shot, or a list of locations here where they can be tested.

