So What CAN You Still Do in San Diego?

There's still a LOT to do in San Diego -- America's Finest City might have had a social-distancing setback this week, but there's still a wealth of ways to to have fun in our city. Imagine, if you will:

On Tuesday, one intrepid San Diegan awoke late in the morning feeling sorry for themselves, now that their options around San Diego had been curtailed due to reimposed social-distancing restrictions.

With a heavy heart, our San Diegan arose and headed out in the 75-degree sunshine to see what they could do in their dire predicament. Walking out on to the sun-dappled India Street, they were surprised to see many, many diners enjoying a late breakfast out of doors. Getting a Bloody Mary to-go at a nearby bar, our San Diegan headed to Mission Valley. Stopping at the YMCA on Friars Road, they were pleased to see that their reservation for an outdoor lap lane was still good.

It was nice to see all the kids playing at the day camps outside the Y as our San Diegan headed back to the car and over to Balboa Park, where they strolled the grounds of the Japanese Friendship Garden before heading to the zoo for some outdoor lunch and a solid hour or two at the Elephant Odyssey.

Sadly, it was time to hit the dentist's office -- no luck getting out of that one, even with the rollback. Afterward, they celebrated a clean bill of cavities with a trip to Ocean Beach for a sunset and drink on the roof of the Holding Company. Sure, they had to order dinner with their drink, but it was worth it for that million-dollar view. Realizing they had more than one drink was no problem for our San Diegan -- hotels in OB and all over the county were still open to tourists and residents.

Here's What's Still Open in San Diego (sorted by sort-of categories):

Outdoor dining

Curbside to-go service at bars

Wineries: Outdoor areas only

Breweries: outdoor areas only, with food service

Liberty Station

Balboa Park

San Diego Zoo and Safari Park: outdoor areas only

Japanese Friendship Garden

Beaches

Belmont Park: outdoor areas only

City piers

Boardwalks

Fiesta Island

Public Parks

Reservoirs

Santee Lakes

Dentist offices

Hair salons

Nail salons

Retail stores

Hotels

YMCAs

Day camps

Outdoor swimming pools

Gyms

Golf courses

Tennis courts

Campgrounds

Skate parks

Want more information on What's Open in San Diego? Check out our round-up here.

CORONAVIRUS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY: What You Need to Know: Latest Developments | Resources | How to Help | What Has Reopened? | Photos: Coronavirus Impact in SD